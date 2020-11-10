LIVINGSTON - A jack-knifed semi-truck has blocked eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate-90 early Tuesday morning around 4:15 a.m., roughly 10 miles east of Livingston.
According to Montana Department of Transportation, the semi smashed and moved barriers causing single lane traffic and delays.
Montana Highway Patrol Dispatch said the crash was likely caused by slick driving conditions.
Our morning reporter drove up to Bozeman Pass and can confirm there are slick driving conditions east of the pass heading into Livingston.
Drivers should take caution and slow down in the area of the crash for crews working to clean up the incident.