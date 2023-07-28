YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - A small and remote wildfire is burning in Yellowstone National Park.
The park says a visitor spotted the Hitching Post Fire about five and a half miles south of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road and half a mile east of the Lamar River Trail in Lamar Valley.
It was likely caused by lightning on July 25 and is currently about half an acre large, smoldering in steep terrain.
Crews are working to confine the fire and there are no closures due to the fire.
Fire danger is reported to be high throughout the park.
