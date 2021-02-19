BOZEMAN - A “bread loaf-sized” satellite designed and built by Montana State University (MSU) students is set to launch Saturday aboard a rocket bound for the International Space Station.
The satellite, called by the acronym IT-SPINS, will dock at the space station until later this spring, then be propelled into orbit and commence a more than six-month mission of measuring the properties of Earth's atmosphere at the edge of outer space a release from MSU says.
According to MSU, the project started in 2015 with a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation and more than 30 MSU students have been involved in developing the satellite.
This will be the 12th time a small satellite designed and built by MSU students in the college’s Space Science and Engineering Laboratory (SSEL) has been sent into outer space.
"We give students the opportunity to take a lot of responsibility in developing the mission, designing and making the hardware, putting it all together and then testing it to make sure it'll survive the launch and work in space," David Klumpar, SSEL director and research professor in the Department of Physics in MSU's College of Letters and Science. said. "It's a really hands-on experience."
IT-SPINS stands for Ionosphere-Thermosphere Scanning Photometer for Ion-Neutral Studies.
The satellite will measure ultraviolet light emitted by charged particles, or ions, in the upper layers of Earth's atmosphere called the ionosphere and thermosphere.
The study could lead to improved forecasting of "space weather" in which variations in solar ultraviolet and X-ray radiation cause the number and intensity of ions to increase, sometimes interfering with satellites and orbiting spacecraft the release says.
Before it could be sent into outer space, the satellite went through testing, including putting it in a vacuum chamber and cycling the temperature between minus-20 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, simulating the harsh sun and chilling shade the MSU creation must endure as it orbits the Earth 14 times per day.
MSU’s SSEl will be involved in monitoring IT-SPINS, and they will download data when it passes within the line-of-sight of the MSU campus, which the release says will happen a couple times per day according to Klumpar.
MSU researchers will be involved in analyzing the data using a software developed by the Applied Physics Laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, a collaborator on the project.