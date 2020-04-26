THREE FORKS, Mont. - For as long as we’ve been fighting to flatten COVID’s curve, we’ve seen acts of care, service, and love. In Three Forks, those stories continue with a small-town twist.
It’s 6:49 on Friday night and the first few cars are starting to drive down Three Forks’ Main Street.
“Small town Friday night, cruising Main Street," says Three Forks resident Barbara Mutter. "You can’t beat it.”
Locals are taking to the streets to keep spirits up, as they have been for the last four weeks in this small Gallatin Valley town.
“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger," says the owner of Iron Horse Cafe and Pie Shop, Jamie Taylor. "And they bring out their cars and wave and honk and people are happy to see each other."
It all started from a social media post, when someone posted on a local Facebook page about reviving the Main Street cruise. In a town where everyone knows everyone, social distancing is just a bit harder.
“Everybody’s a little tired of it," says Mutter. "We want to wave at everyone and wish everyone well and see people again.”
And safely, since participants are still following social distancing rules from the comfort of their vehicles. You can see cars, hearses, four wheelers, bikes, and even kids on hoverboards riding along the street.
It takes a quarter of a mile to get from one end of Three Forks' downtown to the other, then vehicles do a U-turn and head back down the street to do the same thing again. The route can go for as long as an hour-and-a-half.
It’s put some fuel in the tanks of local businesses, too, like the Iron Horse Café.
“The community has rallied – I think you can tell just from this," says owner Taylor. "Come in when they can and buy takeout, support us any way that they can.”
The little pie shop has continued to roll on against all odds.
“There’s nothing quite like a small business on Main Street, Montana, USA," she adds.
The small town has started a trend as quarantines continue, with larger cities like Helena and Belgrade hitting the pavement for their own rides. But it all began in Three Forks, and not just four weeks ago. Decades ago, Main Street cruises were normal in the town; it just took an international pandemic to bring them back.
“We’re going to be okay and come out of this on the other side," says Taylor. "Maybe not normal, but [we'll] definitely still have this community that stands by everything and everybody.”