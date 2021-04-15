BOZEMAN, Mont. - Smoke may be seen coming from the Blackfoot Valley as crews conduct prescribed fires.
The Nature Conservatory (TNC) reports they and partners plan to conduct and assist with some prescribed burns in the Blackfoot Valley throughout the spring.
Trained fire crews from TNC, the Bureau of Land Management, University of Montana, Fish Wildlife & Parks Department, Department of Natural Resource Conservation and other partners will be working on these fires.
According to TNC, the burns are part of their ongoing forest restoration work which includes timber harvest and thinning.
“The primary purpose of the burns and our other forest restoration work is to reduce the risk of high severity fires in these forests,” TNC wrote in a release. “This will include reducing the woody debris that has accumulated and could feed a fire that would threaten nearby communities. The burns will improve forest health and the quality and amount of wildlife forage such as bunchgrasses, chokecherry and serviceberry.”
Smoke from the prescribed burns is anticipated to only last a day or two and will take place only if conditions allow it to proceed safely.
Conditions that allow the burns to proceed safely include measures to reduce impacts of smoke to nearby communities TNC notes.