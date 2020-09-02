LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A helicopter, Forest Service engine, and smokejumpers have been deployed for a small fire that sparked from a lightning strike south of Livingston in the Absaroka Range.
The Suce Fire is burning in a remote location and rough terrain two miles up from Suce Creek Trailhead near the burn scar of the Pine Creek Fire. It was estimated at 1/10th of an acre at 11 AM on Wednesday and is fueled by heavy downed timber.
Ten firefighters were on scene Wednesday afternoon from the Livingston Ranger District and West Yellowstone Smokejumper Base, along with helicopter repel firefighters.
A Custer-Gallatin National Forest spokesperson said firefighters are making good progress and don't anticipate the fire will grow much more.