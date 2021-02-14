Snow plowing concerns at Hyalite Canyon Recreation Area

BOZEMAN, Mont. - There has been snow plowing and parking issues in Hyalite Canyon Recreation Area this winter.
Due to COVID-19, the number of people exploring forest land has increased throughout the state.
Visitation use went up 67% from last January causing limited parking to be available according to Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Custer Gallatin National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kat Barker said in the wintertime parking becomes constricted because of the snow.
This year, the forest service has seen a competition for limited parking causing an issue for snow plowing.
The snowplows are working hard to keep the road and trailhead open to the public this season and the public needs to park in the designated areas.
“We would still ask that people coming to the forest park in available parking lots available pullouts and if they can avoid parking overnight that really helps because a lot of times plows work at night and so it keeps your car safe from getting plowed in or getting damaged by the plow," Barker said.
The forest service is asking cars to avoid parking on the highways and roadways.
Also, people should not park or block private driveways.
Barker said, “Please don’t park across from a private driveway because those homeowners have to plow out onto the road and they can sometimes if your car is in their way it can get damaged."
If one is playing a trip to the forest it is important to come prepared for winter conditions.
Here is a list of items you should keep in your car during the winter season.