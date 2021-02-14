BIG SKY - A snowboarder is reportedly in critical condition after an avalanche in the Beehive Basin Sunday.
Big Sky Search and Rescue responded to the avalanche at 11:45 Sunday morning, and Explore Big Sky reports two snowboarders were involved.
One of the snowboarders who was caught in the slide suffered a broken leg among other injuries and was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center by helicopter.
Interm Sheriff for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Dan Springer, told Explore Big Sky the injured snowboarder is in critical condition and that CPR was in progress at one point.
According to Avalanche.org, there is moderate avalanche danger in the area.