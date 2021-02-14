Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected at pass level and up to 6 inches in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater and Gallatin. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&