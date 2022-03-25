The following is a press release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
BIG SKY, Mont. - On March 23, 2022 at approximately 11:30 am, Big Sky Ski Patrol received a report of a snowboarder who was unresponsive on the North Summit Snowfield of Lone Mountain after a fall. Big Sky Ski Patrol and Big Sky Fire Department attempted to revive the patient but were unsuccessful. The Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office took jurisdiction and began an investigation into the cause and manner of death. The investigation is ongoing. The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Chandler Pelletier of Belgrade.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to express his sorrow to Mr. Pelletier’s family and friends for their tragic loss.
