Snowfall, reduced visibility over Bozeman Pass

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The National Weather Service is warning of light snowfall and reduced visibility over Bozeman Pass Tuesday.
NWS Great Falls tweeted Bozeman Pass could be slippery and asked drivers to set aside extra time in the area on I-90.
At 830 AM, it is mostly dry around the city of Bozeman, but just to the east, light snow is falling on Bozeman Pass, along with reduced visibility. Roadways could be slippery. Allow some extra time on I-90 over Bozeman Pass. #mtwx pic.twitter.com/1h6sUjhTTL— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) April 13, 2021