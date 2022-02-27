BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler and their passenger were helped off the South Plateau trail after reportedly sustaining pelvic injuries and possible broken ribs after colliding with a tree.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue say that Saturday morning, their volunteers responded to the South Plateau trail, 2.73 south of West Yellowstone to assist the individuals.
They were loaded and transported to a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District ambulance before one was taken to the Big Sky Medical Center for treatment. The other patient was released after their injuries were assessed.
Snowmobilers are being reminded to be cautious, especially with passengers by Sheriff Dan Springer.
“Make sure the snowmobile you plan to use is designed and equipped to carry two people. Stay with your group and make sure you always carry an emergency kit with you,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.