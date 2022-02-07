Snowmobiler dies after avalanche near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A snowmobiler died after he was stuck in an avalanche in the Lionhead area near West Yellowstone Sunday.
Avalanche experts are warning people to stay away from wind-loaded slopes where unsteady slabs are lying on top of a weak layer of facets 18-24” below the snow surface.
Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted to Facebook people should non-winded carefully assess the snowpack and stay away from terrain traps that could increase avalanche consequences.
"The wind increased late yesterday afternoon in Hyalite Canyon and will continue to transport recent snow into unstable drifts where avalanches large enough to injure or bury climbers, skiers and riders are possible," Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.