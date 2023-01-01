Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City

COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday.
The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
A nearby group of riders rode up to the slide within minutes of the avalanche, and after seeing a buried snowmobile, they began searching while one person from the group went into Cooke City to alert search and rescue.
The buried rider was located with a probe line an hour after the avalanche, however, he was unable to be revived with CPR and AED at the site.
According to GNFAC, the rider was wearing an airbag that was not deployed and he was not wearing an avalanche beacon.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and those involved,” GNFAC wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.