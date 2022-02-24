Weather Alert

...Light snow to impact travel in some areas through early this evening... Light snow will impact parts of north-central and southwest Montana this morning through early this evening. Snow accumulations will generally range from a trace to 1 inch, with most areas likely to see less than one-half inch. The snow will impact travel by reducing visibility at times and by causing slick roads. Use caution and remember to allow yourself extra stopping distance approaching turns, curves, and intersections.