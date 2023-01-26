BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16.
Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
Coordinates to the snowmobiler were provided by a passing snowmobiler who stopped to help, and at the scene, volunteers packaged the injured party into a specialized enclosed Snowbulance before taking them to a waiting Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District ambulance.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue says the snowmobiler was taken to the Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank the passing snowmobiler for stopping to assist. The updated 911 coordinates received from the passerby allowed rescuers to locate and care for the patient more quickly,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
