Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 degrees below zero on Saturday. * WHERE...Meagher County Valleys, Gallatin Valley, and Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to Midnight MST Saturday Night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become extremely slippery Friday afternoon and evening as colder air surges south and snow continues. Gusty northerly winds could also cause areas of reduced visibility in blowing snow from Friday night through Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&