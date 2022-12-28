BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured Monday afternoon on Buck Ridge Trail.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews were called out along with the Big Sky Fire Department.

A search and rescue team snowmobiled out to the patient's location with an ambulance sled and took the patient to a waiting Big Sky Fire Ambulance who took the patient to the next higher level of care.

“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind winter recreationalist that even a trail ride can result in a medical emergency. Please ride within your capabilities and enjoy the amazing back country in which we get to recreate,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.

