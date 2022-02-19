Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches at lower elevation, with 6 to 12 inches in the mountains and over mountain passes. * WHERE...Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Initially wet road surfaces could flash freeze as an Arctic cold front moves across the region during the day on Sunday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&