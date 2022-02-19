BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler made a request for assistance Friday after crashing into a tree and suffering a leg injury.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue say they responded around 12:15 pm Friday to the snowmobiler on Madison Arm Trail, five miles west of town.
Volunteers with search and rescue and Custer Gallatin National Forest Law Enforcement responded with a specialized rescue sled.
The snowmobiler was treated on scene before being transported off the trail to a nearby ambulance before being transferred over to the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation. They were then taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer, is reminding riders that trail conditions can change rapidly and to ride to their ability and follow posted speed limits on the trail.
