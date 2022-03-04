The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - On Thursday March 3, 2022 at 4:45 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, responded to a request for assistance from a snowmobiler on the Tepee Creek Trail, 17 miles northwest of town. An individual riding a snowmobile in the backcountry collided with one of their riding partners, causing an upper leg injury.
Search and Rescue volunteers, Custer Gallatin National Forest Law Enforcement and Yellowstone National Park Rangers responded with a specialized rescue sled and were able to treat the patient on scene before transporting to a nearby helicopter landing zone on the mountain. Care was transferred over to Air Idaho and the patient was flown by medical helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind everyone riding off trail to be aware of your surroundings and to be extra careful as you are often a long distance away from emergency responders.
