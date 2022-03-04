Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches at lower elevations and up to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.