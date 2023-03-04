BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was killed in an accident west of West Yellowstone Friday afternoon.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone volunteers, Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Yellowstone National Park and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District personnel responded to a report of a snowmobiler who struck a tree on the Two Top Trail, 6 miles west of West Yellowstone.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the snowmobiler, identified as Christopher Berg, was found deceased at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service. No foul play is suspected and speed was found as a factor in the crash.
“Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer wishes to express his condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue wrote.
