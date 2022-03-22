The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office:
BIG SKY, Mont. - On March 21, 2022, at 1:53 pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured snowmobiler in the McAtee Basin area, south of Big Sky. The caller found the victim unresponsive and immediately started lifesaving efforts. The caller was unable to resuscitate the victim and ultimately had to leave the area for cell service to call for help.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to pass on his condolences to the family and friends during this difficult time.
