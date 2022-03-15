The following is a Facebook post from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - On Monday, March 14, 2022, at 12:54 p.m., the WestYellowstone PD received a 911 call from a group of snowmobilers reporting that a member of their group was possibly having a heart attack. GPS coordinates from the call indicated that the group was 11.27 miles south of West Yellowstone.
Volunteers from Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, Custer Gallatin National Forest, National Park Service, Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, and a helicopter from Air Idaho Rescue responded to assist with the rescue.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to thank the snowmobilers in the group who rendered aid to the snowmobiler while waiting for rescuers to arrive.
