BIG SKY - A snowmobiler was rescued after getting stuck in the snow near Big Sky Thursday morning.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) writes in a Facebook post their search and rescue team responded to the report of the delayed snowmobiler at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The 37-year-old man left to go snowmobiling Wednesday afternoon on Buck Ridge, but got stuck in the snow.
GCSO wrote the man did not have the gear needed to get unstuck, but was able to get a cell phone signal and contacted family.
GCSO writes a friend of the man found him as he was trying to hike back.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue waited on location until the two men safely returned to the trailhead.
GCSO reminds the importance of bringing another person while venturing in the backcountry, bringing a person to guide if you are not familiar with the area, taking safety gear along and calling for help sooner rather than later.
