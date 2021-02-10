GALLATIN CO. - A snowmobiler was rescued after reportedly taking a wrong turn and ending up in a steep canyon.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue says the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call at 1:56 pm Tuesday from a snowmobiler on the Two Top trail about eight miles west of West Yellowstone.
The snowmobiler reported that he was alone and his snowmobile was hopelessly stuck in the snow, and the coordinates from the 9-1-1 call indicated that the snowmobiler was approximately one and a half miles off the trail in an area where he was unlikely to be seen by other snowmobilers in the area.
According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue, the snowmobiler had taken a wrong turn at what appeared to be the main trail due to fresh snow, which lead into a steep canyon with deep powder.
The man’s stuck snowmobile was designed for trail use and struggled in the conditions. Volunteers were able to get the snowmobile unstuck and safely escort him back to West Yellowstone without incident.
