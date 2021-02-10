Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Madison and Gallatin. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&