GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Two people were injured in a snowmobile crash, one with significant face and head injuries.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a request for assistance from a snowmobiler on the South Plateau Trail System Saturday at 4:15 pm.
The Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports two people were riding a two-seat snowmobile and crashed into a tree while rounding a corner.
Both people were injured, and one had significant face and head injuries.
Volunteers responded with two specialized rescue sleds and were able to treat the patients on the scene before transporting them off the mountain and into town Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
The patient was transferred over to the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and transported to the hospital.
Their condition at this time is unknown.
On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 4:15 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a...Posted by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Sunday, March 14, 2021