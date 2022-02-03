BOZEMAN, Mont. - A stranded snowmobiler was rescued by crews Wednesday.
West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch received a call Wednesday around 7:00 pm of a snowmobiler lost on Hebgen Mountain.
Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone and deputies responded to the call.
GPS coordinates of the lost snowmobiler were received when a deputy made contact with them over their cellphone.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports the snowmobiler was riding with no headlights and did not know the way out of the canyon.
With no additional source of light for navigation, being unable to ride out of the steep canyon and having no means to start a fire, the rider decided to walk in the snowmobile track out of the canyon to meet volunteers.
It was found the snowmobiler had entered a canyon that was too difficult to navigate by snowmobile, and a team continued on foot.
The team descended 600 feet in elevation through deep snow and found the snowmobiler in good health.
The group was able to make their way back to their snowmobiles to escort the snowmobiler back to safety.
Search and rescue reports the rescue took six hours in temperatures around -14 degrees Fahrenheit.
Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer, is reminding snowmobilers to stay with their groups, to carry survival equipment and to make sure portable devices are kept warm to preserve battery life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.