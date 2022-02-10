BOZEMAN, Mont. - A request for assistance was made from two snowmobilers on the Madison Arm Trail Thursday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) says two individuals were riding a two-up snowmobile when it left the trail and crashed into a tree.
One person suffered a rib injury and the other sustained injuries to their face.
Search and rescue volunteers along with a paramedic from Hebgen Basin Fire responded with two specialized rescue sleds.
The patients were treated on scene before they were taken off the trail to a nearby ambulance.
Both individuals were transferred to the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and one of them was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center.
Gallatin County Sheriff is reminding recreationists that trail conditions and visibility can change rapidly.
“Please ride to your ability and only travel the posted speed limits on the trail. Also recreate with a friend and carry a reliable means of communication,” Gallatin County Sheriff SAR said. “ Rescuers were able to quickly respond to this incident because a friend called immediately and provided accurate GPS coordinates.”
