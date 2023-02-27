BOZEMAN, Mont. - Last week’s winter storm brought in a significant amount of snowpack for a large portion of Montana, while the far west river basins are still below average for this time of year.
Snowpack levels helpdetermine how much runoff we can expect in the spring, as well as whether the drought from 2021 will continue to hang on.
The Gallatin, Madison and Smith-Judith-Musselshell basins are actually around120% of average snowpack levels right now, said Arin Peters, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls. The storm also brought the snowpack up to average levels at other river basins east of the continental divide.
Higher than average snowpack does not necessarily spell flooding later in the year, he said. If the snow melts gradually throughout the spring, there is nothing to be too concerned about. But if we have higher than average snowpack late in the spring and quick warming, that can lead to flooding.
“If we got to the end of March, the beginning of April and we’re 120, 130, 140 percent of average, maybe we’d start to be concerned, if we were going to see a big warmup," Peter said. “Sometimes you can be 150 percent of average and it melts out totally normal. But then there’s the other cases where maybe we get rain on snow, or we get a huge warmup that melts it out very quickly and that can cause problems.”
That sort of late, high snowpack combined with the quick warm up caused a lot of flooding lastspring, he said.
Right now, there is not much to be concerned about, he said. The western basins still have time to catch up with their levels and the more eastern basins can receive some more snow. Nonstop Local will continuemonitoring snowpack levels through the rest of winter and spring.
