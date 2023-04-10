BOZEMAN, Mont. - Snowpack levels increased, on average, throughout basins in Montana during the month of March.
Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, said snowpack levels increased throughout the month, and a lot of valleys like Gallatin Valley had a few more inches of snowpack than in recent years.
As of early April, he said he is not quite concerned about the late spring flooding that we saw last year, but it is very dependent on weather conditions and how much more snowpack is gained in the next two months.
Many basins in Montana were above average in snow-water equivalent levels for the month of March. Gallatin, Upper Yellowstone, Tongue, Madison, Jefferson and Upper Clark Fork all sat between 110%-129% of average. Helena Valley and Smith-Judith-Musselshell basins sat between 130%-140%.
Several basins west of the continental divide are still playing catch up. In February they were in the 80% of average range, now they’re in the 90% range.
Snow-water equivalent is the main measurement the NRCS looks at in determining spring runoff. That means how much water is in a sample of snow taken, Larson said.
A very late warmup combined with rain on top of snowpack caused a lot of last spring and summer’s heavy flooding, he said.
“I would say we start to get concerned when we have excessive snowpack in May, early June when the temperatures are really starting to get very warm for extended periods of time, and there’s potential for rain on snow events,” Larson said. “It’s typically when I start to worry the most about flooding, major flooding, at least.”
There is some concern over flooding this week, however, he said. There are about 3-6 inches of snow-water equivalent in the valleys. That combined with this week’s warmup may lead to localized flooding, which you can read more about here.
Nonstop Local will continue following snowpack levels throughout the spring.
