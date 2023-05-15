BOZEMAN, Mont. - With current weather patterns throughout the state, it looks as though flooding is less of a concern for this year.
Snowpack at lower mountain elevations peaked then began melting shortly after in mid-April, said Eric Larson, water supply specialist for the USDA Natural Resource and Conservation Service. The same happened a little later for higher elevation snowpack.
“Then upper elevations, 8,000 to 10,000 feet, snow is generally going to reach its highest levels around late April, early May, and that's what it did this year,” he said.“So, that was a good thing. And it started melting right after that, whichis about on time and when it should be starting to release itself into our rivers.”
Last year’s snowpack peaked later in the year. As of right now, it looks like that peak arrived on time and snow has been melting at a safer rate, in pulses that come with warmer weather, Larson said.
We are also seeing stream levels rise as lower valley snow has melted. Because of higher snowpack in a lot of areas of the state, the NRCS is predicting higher flows in larger tributaries, as well.
“What's notable this year is Southern Madison, Southern Beaverhead and Jefferson River Basins and then also central Montana: those are forecasted to be about 150% of normal or more flows… other comparable years, 2014 and 2018 were also large snow years.”
Streamflows are important to keep track of, not only for those who work in agriculture, but also for reservoir operators and outdoor recreation, like fishing.
More snowpack data can be found at the NRCS snowpack webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.