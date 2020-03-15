BOZEMAN, Mont. - All of this social distancing and working from home might see even more Montanans heading out into the woods over the next few weeks.
But as you pack up to head into the mountain, keep in mind the health of the people that might be coming to save you if things go wrong.
Some search and rescue (SAR) teams around the state are reminding people on social media to be extra cautious as they’re making their adventure plans, because if they get in a bad situation they’ll have to come into close contact with SAR members.
If one search and rescue member is infected, it could hurt the whole team.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue commander Jeremy Kopp says getting out in nature is always good - especially with the coronavirus spread - because it’s a good way to practice social-distancing. And while you should always be practicing safety out in the mountains, take some extra caution in light of the coronvirus.
That being said, no matter what your health situation is, search and rescue members will be there to help you get home safely.
"We will still respond if the day goes bad," Kopp emphasizes. "Just be cautious because we are all trying to minimize our direct physical contact... [but] emergencies kind of require it."
It also goes the other way around - emergency responders need to stay healthy for the sake of the person they're helping to save. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has created a plan for all of its deputies and SAR team members to ensure they're doing their part to stay healthy and safe on a call.
As always, when you're recreating outdoors: have a plan, let people know where you’re going, head out with a partner, and don't forget to pack for an overnight stay in case things go south.