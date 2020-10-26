MISSOULA - Halloween is creeping up, and some businesses throughout western Montana are hosting socially distanced events this Hallow-weekend.
Missoula
Draught Works Brewery is making adjustments to their annual Crappy Halloween Costume Contest to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines with their Halloween "Party".
Win a free beer by dressing up in your best costume Saturday, Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. In order to win a free beer, the host must approve if you've dressed up enough and you must be at least 21-years-old. Only one free beer per person. To-go orders and taproom orders may both qualify.
Livingston
Front Street School in Livingston is hosting A Spooktacular Front Street Halloween with socially distanced trick-or-treating for families. Trick-or-treaters are invited to stop by to grab goodie bags filled with candy, stickers, bubbles and toys, according to Front Street School's Facebook event page.
The event is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Front Street School and masks are required.
Kalispell
Families are welcome to partake in the Halloween Car Show and Trunk or Treat event hosted by Reflection Automotive Spa at Buffed Out LLC.
Families can deck out their car in a costume and submit it for the contest. Participants will vote for their favorite car and kids may come for some candy.
To enter the car costume contest, the car must be wearing a costume, the owner must have candy to give out and the car must be there by 6 p.m. They will have first, second and third place winners!
Masks are required and those giving out candy must wear gloves.
The event runs Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
Bozeman
The Downtown Bozeman Association has cancelled their annual Downtown Bozeman Trick or Treating due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the Downtown Bozeman Association is encouraging the community to dress up in costume and take a walk through Main Street and make a stop at few favorite local businesses sometime during Halloween weekend.
The even page on Facebook includes tips to enjoy Halloween safely during the pandemic.