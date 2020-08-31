Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY DEVELOP TUESDAY AFTERNOON. A WIND SHIFT TO THE NORTH IS LIKELY WITH THE PASSAGE OF A COLD FRONT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...LOW HUMIDITIES, WARM TEMPERATURES AND STRONG GUSTY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A WIND SHIFT WITH A COLD FRONT WILL OCCUR ON WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&