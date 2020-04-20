Some healthcare workers are adjusting to entirely new roles as the pandemic continues

BOZEMAN, Mont. - We're all getting used to life in "the new normal" - and that might be most true for healthcare workers, both across the nation and in Montana. Some healthcare workers' jobs are transforming completely in this time of crisis.
Adjusting to this time is hard; even harder when the job you trained for years to be able to perform becomes a health hazard.
That's exactly what Morgan York-Singer experienced as a physical therapist at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. With one of the most hands-on, physical jobs in the industry, her appointments started drying up a week before Governor Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order.
With no job - but a lot of work that needed to be done at the hospital, she was given the lead role for a COVID-19 Employee Wellness Task Force. A handful of other physical therapists are also part of the task force.
York-Singer has to get creative to keep the mental health of her coworkers in a good place, bringing around the "care cart" of treats and checking in to see how people are feeling. She says it's been good for her to take on the role.
"I think all of us have had to change the way we think, and sometimes that's not a bad thing," she says. "It makes us challenged, right? And that's where growth happens. We can go forward if we are flexible in thinking outside the box and doing it as a team."
York-Singer was a leading force in bringing hundreds of boxes of girl scout cookies to Bozeman Health workers. She says - no surprise - that the cookie mission was a huge success.
York-Singer works with a spiritual care team, behavioral health specialists, local exercise facilities and more to take care of her coworkers.
She isn't alone in her mission. More work is being done to handle the increasing amounts of stress seen across the country.
Last week, Bozeman Health, Western Montana Mental Health Center, and the Help Center in Bozeman created the community's first Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center. It's designed for anyone who needs a higher level of behavioral or mental care but doesn't need to go to the emergency room.
Just call 2-1-1 to speak to a crisis counselor. They can refer you to the crisis care center or any other resources to help you out.