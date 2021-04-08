BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman hosted a virtual open house meeting regarding the Sourdough Fuels Reduction Project trail closure Thursday.
In March, the City of Bozeman posted a survey for community members to give their feedback about the summer trail closure.
There were over 300 Bozeman residents who responded to the survey and the results concluded that the Sourdough Trailhead will close for three weeks over the summer for the project.
The Bozeman Public Works Director, Mitch Reister, said, "We will completely close the Sourdough Trail for approximately three weeks and please understand that this is our target. We think that we can get there but weather and, everything can always change that a little bit."
The closure will cause other roads and trails to close this summer and fall.
More information on the project can be found here.