BOZEMAN, Mont. - After being closed Saturday due to bear activity, the Sourdough Trail and connecting trails are reopening, but hikers are urged to use caution.

According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, a reported bear near Mystic Lake and another at Battle Ridge each received food rewards this week.

“t is paramount for human safety and for the safety of the wildlife we are fortunate enough to live with here on the Custer Gallatin National Forest that you always store your food properly; regardless of front country camping with your vehicle or backcountry camping with bear safe (approved) canisters.”

Previous coverage:

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Due to bear activity, Sourdough Trail is closed.

Custer Gallatin National Forest reports the activity is at Mystic Lake.

Signs have been placed at Sourdough Trailhead, Wall of Death Singletrack, Moser Cutoff TH, South Fork Bozeman Creek and New World Gulch.

People are being asked to avoid the area for the time being and give wardens space.

Custer Gallatin National Forest say they are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to investigate the activity