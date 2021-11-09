BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Sourdough Trail reopened to the public Tuesday after being closed for a month.
During the closure, crews used a helicopter to do logging operations as a part of the Sourdough fuels reduction project.
The Sourdough fuels reduction project helps reduce the risk of wildfires near the Sourdough watershed which, provides 40% of Bozeman's drinking water supply.
City crews were able to remove 200 log trucks out of the drainage which could build a total of 120 homes.
Although the trail reopened to the public, the City of Bozeman said the west side trail will still have helicopter logging operations taking place this week.
City of Bozeman Senior Water Resource Engineer, Brain Heaston said, "We do ask that people that are using the trail be aware that helicopter operations that are on-going to please stick to the trail themselves and to also be aware of light-duty vehicles traveling on the trail between the trailhead and the intake getting crews in and out for the logger."
Heaston said next week there will be a second 3-day closure to remove the additional logs.
