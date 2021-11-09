Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches above 6000 feet, with less than a half inch possible in the valleys. * WHERE...Portions of Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow through favored valleys could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&