BOZEMAN, Mont. - Just ahead of fire season, drought conditions are forming in southern Montana. Experts believe the dry conditions could mean a higher-than-normal fire season for the southern part of the state, with the conditions only expected to intensify over the next three months, according to the Montana Drought Forecast Report.
Southwest Montana is currently in moderate-to-severe drought conditions, caused by a shortage of precipitation in the area in March, April, and May. Grasses that were expected to green up during the spring season didn't.
When things heat up and dry out, it increases the fire potential. The difference between an intense fire season and a normal one will all depend on the temperatures between now and the end of August.
Michael Downey, Planning Section Supervisor for the Water Resources Division at Montana DNRC (Department of Natural Resources and Conservation), explained what that means going forward.
"Once our daytime temperatures start getting up above 90, things tend to dry up really quickly. The trouble, looking forward, is the longer-term forecast is for higher-than-normal temperatures, particularly in southern Montana."
That means an impact on wildlife, specifically for cattle ranchers, as there's not as much grass that can be eaten.
If you're a landowner, what you need to do is maintain the space around your property. You're asked to knock down the tall grass now, and then keep an eye on it as it's expected to continue its growth over the next few weeks. Make sure you have an adequate water supply, too.