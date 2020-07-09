Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 40 KTS CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED. UNTIL 845 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GALLATIN COUNTY... AT 757 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 8 MILES EAST OF BOZEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BOZEMAN, BELGRADE, GALLATIN GATEWAY, FOUR CORNERS AND BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 293 AND 321. HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 55 AND 87. OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.