BOZEMAN, Mont. - Southwest Airlines announced they will start service for visitors and resident travelers booking late spring and summer travel to Bozeman.
Service to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport begins May, 27 according to Southwest Airlines.
“The addition of Bozeman will connect Customers with Big Sky country, bringing faster access to Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Ski Resort, Custer Gallatin National Forest, and Montana State University,” Southwest Airlines wrote in a release.
Travelers can book flights starting now and fly nonstop between Bozeman and both Denver and Las Vegas and reach southern Montana from more than 50 other Southwest cities on same-plane or connecting service.
Southwest Airlines is reporting one-way fairs are as low as $39.
You can find more information on the flights on the Southwest Airlines website here.