Southwest Montana COVID-19 response fund requests shows need for mental health and well-being support for community

BOZEMAN– The Southwest Montana COVID-19 Response Fund was created as a joint effort between the Greater Gallatin United Way and the Bozeman Area Community Foundation to streamline support.
The original goal of the fund was to help in providing basic needs – food security, rental assistance, and shelter. The fund has seen a shift in requests reflecting a greater need for mental health services and a focus on maintaining the general well-being of the populations being served.
Over $104,000 out of $334,000 grant awards allocated from the Response Fund, has been invested for specific mental health and counseling needs.
Groups in the county such as Bozeman Help Center, HAVEN, ASPEN, Intermountain Deaconess Children’s Services, and Women In Action are seeing increased demand for their services and they are making adjustments to how they deliver their services.
Awards have been made to help organizations provide increased emotional support to the populations they serve due to COVID-19.
You can read the full donation list by following this link.
REACH Inc. needed to invest in technology to help keep their clients connected with their families and other resources, reducing their anxiety and sense of isolation during this unprecedented time of social distancing.
A donations steering committee will continue to monitor changes in community needs, with a commitment to providing meaningful support as long as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt in Southwest Montana.
If you would like to make a donation you can follow this link.