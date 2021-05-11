Southwest Montana COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up

BOZEMAN- Health departments across southwest Montana are scheduling clinics for ages 12 and up after the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

Below you can click on the health department's name hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone ages 12 and up in southwest Montana, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Park County Health Department said they continue to see a high level of infections with more than 30 new cases identified since Monday May 3 with four people hospitalized over the weekend.

Many of those cases are in schools and are mostly related to sports activities with a few cases in the Shields Valley. In all cases except one, people who have become ill were unvaccinated and were gathering indoors without masks.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced one more death related to COVID-19 on Monday May 10.

Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the number of COVID-19 cases have slowly decreased in recent weeks with around 16 daily cases per 100,000 people, the target limit is 25 cases per 100,000 people according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.