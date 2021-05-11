Southwest Montana COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up

BOZEMAN- Health departments across southwest Montana are scheduling clinics for ages 12 and up after the Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.
Below you can click on the health department's name hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone ages 12 and up in southwest Montana, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
- Park County Health Department
- May 16, 3-7 p.m.
- Park County Fairgrounds
- Free ice cream courtesy of Wilcoxson’s with vaccine shot
- Butte Silver-Bow Unified Health Command
- May 18, 3-6 p.m.
- Butte Civic Center
- Gallatin County Health Department
- May 18, 3-6 p.m.
- Gallatin County Fairgrounds
Park County Health Department said they continue to see a high level of infections with more than 30 new cases identified since Monday May 3 with four people hospitalized over the weekend.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced one more death related to COVID-19 on Monday May 10.