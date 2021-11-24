Southwest Montana prepares for return of holiday events, where to go and support local small business

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Cities across Southwest Montana are preparing for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Christmas Stroll events expecting people to shop local with the ongoing nationwide supply chain issues.
Below is a list of Southwest Montana Christmas Stroll dates and times, you can click on the name of each town for more information.
- Anaconda- Nov. 26th 5:30 p.m.
- Gardiner- Dec 2nd 4-9 p.m.
- Butte- Dec. 3rd 5 p.m.
- Dillon- Dec. 3rd 6 p.m.
- Three Forks- Dec. 3rd 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Livingston- Dec. 3rd 5 p.m.
- Bozeman- Dec. 4th 4:30-7:30 p.m.
- Clyde Park- Dec. 5th
- Manhattan- Dec. 9th 3 p.m.
- Ennis- Dec. 10th 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Whitehall- Dec. 11th 10 a.m.
- Big Sky- Dec. 10-12th
According to Downtown Bozeman Association Program Director Makai-Lynn Randall, the Traditional Christmas Spiders hanging over Main Street will go up on Tuesday, Nov. 30 closing down the street in downtown Bozeman during the morning hours.
During the Bozeman Christmas Stroll parade, Santa will make his way east from Willson and Main and light up each spider along the way, with some help from his behind-the-scenes elves.
Livingston Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Feigel said they start of their holiday festivities with a “holiday storywalk” starting Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 where families can download a map and coupons for cocoa or ice cream and take a family photo inside The Murray Hotel and claim a gift.
Following the holiday storywalk, two holiday markets will take place on Dec. 4 at the Park County Fairgrounds with more than 60 local vendors and another at the Livingston Civic Center with 34 local vendors, both from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Shields Valley Christmas Stroll will be in Clyde Park with a soup dinner at the Fire Hall, silent auction with local vendors and a bake sale at Wilsall Senior Center.
The Shields Valley Girl Scout Troop 3574 uses funds from the stroll to help out the Williams family who baby Sage was born with Pulmonary Valve Stenosis.
Livingston Business Improvement District Executive Director Kris King said that many of these smaller towns are now into the “shoulder season” where they can no longer rely on tourism dollars, so they need the money to stay local.
“With the supply chains that are going on you’ve got to shop local this year, don’t even bother trying to go online, keep those small businesses afloat, buy local and that money stays in the community, it recirculates seven times whereas if you’re buying things online it’s gone,” King said.