BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman is getting its first fireworks show from the City this Independence Day.
The City of Bozeman announced it is hosting an annual Independence Day fireworks show on July 4 starting at 10:00 pm at the Bozeman Softball Complex.
In the past, the Lion’s Club helped put on a local fireworks show, however the City says efforts ended in 2019 as the pandemic started.
“We’re looking forward to providing a safe alternative to lighting off personal fireworks,” Fire Chief Josh Waldo stated. “By watching our show instead of lighting them yourself, you can avoid a potential fireworks injury, not be a possible cause of a fire, and limit disruptions to your neighbors and their pets.”
Everyone is invited to the fireworks show and more information will be provided as details come together.
Those with questions can call Bozeman Fire at (406) 582-2350.
