BIG SKY, Mont. - An increase in “spear phishing” cyber-attacks has been reported in the Big Sky area.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says spear phishing targets specific individuals or businesses by making messages that look trustworthy and may contain content that includes details about the business and an individual’s hobbies or interests.
Spear phishing attacks can come in the form of emails, text messages or phone calls and they may try to get you to reveal sensitive information or transfer money to illegitimate accounts.
The sheriff’s office gave the following tips on how to protect yourself from an attack:
- Beware of messages which create a sense of urgency. Urgency is used to get you to react quickly without thinking of the consequences.
- Check the email address to ensure messages are coming from legitimate sources.
- If you receive a suspicious message or phone call, disconnect and call the person or business back from a phone number you know to be correct to verify who is contacting you.
- Regularly change your password and consider dual factor authentication to make sure your email address doesn’t get compromised.
- Don’t click on web links unless you know who sent it to you and why. If there is ever a question about the authenticity of a phone call or message, contact your IT department.
If you are affected by an attack and have suffered a loss, typically either monetary or identity theft, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office to report the incident.