BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Presidents Day Polar Plunge was kicked off at the Gallatin County Detention Center Wednesday.
This year, local law enforcement ran through an icy shower provided by a Bozeman Fire Department truck to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Montana.
For the past 15 years, Gallatin County Law Enforcement has been jumping into the Bozeman Pond but due to COVID-19 in-person participation was limited this year.
Bozeman Police Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp has participated in the fundraiser for the past four years.
He continues to brave the cold for a good cause, "I think it is an opportunity for people to showcase their ability we all have different abilities we all have different talents we all have different skills and to see the faces of the athletes who can participate it's very rewarding to see them feel good about themselves again confidences camaraderie teamwork and show that they can set a goal and accomplish it," Veltkamp said.
The Bozeman Presidents Day Polar Plunge is going virtual too.
Community members are encouraged to raise awareness by taking a photo for video on themselves dipping into an ice-cold bath or having a cold garden hose shower.
A compilation of videos will be aired on Polar Plunge Montana’s Facebook page on Feb. 13.
Information on how to register for the fundraiser can be found here.