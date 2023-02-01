DILLON, Mont. - Specialists with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest helped judge a science fair in Ennis.
The specialists were able to give their time and expertise at the science fair.
“Their passion for their respective areas is especially rewarding when they can see that curiosity and interest shining in the minds of youth. We love being a part of our communities in more than our professional capacity on the B-D, much in the way many of you contribute to being part of our public lands outside of your professions,” the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest wrote.
