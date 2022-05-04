UPATE: MAY 4 AT 10:12 A.M.
The bobcat statue, "Spirit", was returned the morning of Tuesday, May 3 after being taken from the Strand Union building on Montana State University campus in April.
A release from the MSU News Service said police received a report at 7:40 a.m. that morning the statue was seen on the 50-yard line at the Bobcat Stadium.
The statue appears to have no damages, according to MSU News Service.
There are no signs of who took the statue to the stadium, but campus police are accepting information from the public.
The public can send any information regarding the case university police detective Ashlee Heavrin at 406-994-1204, ashlee.heavrin@montana.edu, through MSU's SafeCats app or anonymously to Silent Witness at switness@montana.edu.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - MSU Police Department sent out a press release that said the bronze statue of the "Spirit" the Bobcat has been reported stolen from the Stand Union Building on campus.
MSU's statement said:
On or around April 6, 2022, Montana State University Police received a report indicating that a bronze statue of “Spirit” the Bobcat had been stolen from the Strand Union Building.
The bronze statue with painted details stands approximately 20 inches tall and weighs about 60 pounds. The stolen statue was numbered and part of a limited production run. (The attached photo shows another statue from the same production run.)
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact MSU Police Department Detective Ashlee Heavrin at 406-994-1204 or at ashlee.heavrin@montana.edu. Tips can also be sent to Silent Witness at switness@montana.edu or through the SafeCats app.
The MSU Police Department encourages all residents to be cognizant of their surroundings and to promptly report suspicious activity to 911 or to the police department’s non-emergency line at 406-994-2121.
