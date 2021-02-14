UPDATE: Feb. 15, 9:23 a.m.
BIG SKY - One of the splitboarders who was injured in the avalanche Sunday near Big Sky has reportedly died later that evening.
According to a Facebook post from Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, two people were splitboarding in the Beehive Basin when they triggered an avalanche -- one became critically injured and died Sunday night.
"We are grateful for the efforts of his partner, Big Sky and Gallatin County Search and Rescue, and the medical staff who provided care," Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center wrote in the post. "Our sincerest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends."
BIG SKY - A snowboarder is reportedly in critical condition after an avalanche in the Beehive Basin Sunday.
Big Sky Search and Rescue responded to the avalanche at 11:45 Sunday morning, and Explore Big Sky reports two snowboarders were involved.
One of the snowboarders who was caught in the slide suffered a broken leg among other injuries and was transported to the Big Sky Medical Center by helicopter.
Interm Sheriff for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Dan Springer, told Explore Big Sky the injured snowboarder is in critical condition and that CPR was in progress at one point.
According to Avalanche.org, there is moderate avalanche danger in the area.