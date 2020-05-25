BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana has more veterans per capita than any other state. On Memorial Day, we spotlight one of them: someone who is inspiring generations of military men and women behind him with his leadership.
Len Albright is someone who can take it just as hard as he dishes it, using his wisdom and sense of humor as Commander of the American Legion Post 14 in Bozeman.
Len's military story is a family one. He's second in a line of four generations of military men.
He hasn't just inspired his own son and grandson to serve, but as the leader of the local American Legion he's helped take young vets under his wing.
Drafted out of college in 1966, Albright and his brother-in-law ended up getting the last two slots in the Air Force.
Albright started out as a jet engine mechanic in Vietnam and ended his military career as a sergeant.
Even though he wasn't in combat, Albright's life was constantly on the line as a target of enemy attacks that targeted both machinery and the mechanics working on them.
Albright continues his service by leading the men and women in Bozeman by organizing memorials and putting out dozens of American flags around downtown.
Albright says that on Memorial Day he's not only remembering people killed in combat, but those that served and lived to tell their stories - especially his father and son, who passed on after they leaving the military.