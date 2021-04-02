Any bicyclists looking to brave the unpredictable weather in spring at Yellowstone National Park can now ride the 49 miles between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.
According to a press release, the following sections of the Grand Loop Road between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs are now open to cycling:
- West Entrance to Madison Junction
- Madison Junction to Norris Junction
- Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs
At this time, bikes are not allowed on the other interior park roads until they're opened to public vehicles starting at 8:00 a.m. on April 16.
The release says that a trip in YNP needs to be taken seriously because of snowplows, other vehicles, and construction, quickly changing weather, road closures, snow and ice, wildlife, and there is no services available besides few bathrooms.
These are they ways they recommend you can stay safe while cycling in Yellowstone:
- Ride during daylight hours only.
- Anticipate encountering bears, bison, elk, wolves, and other wildlife.
- Stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Prepare to wait or turn around if bison or other wildlife are on the road.
- Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
- Stay out of closed areas.
- Ride single file and follow all other rules of the road.
- Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies.
- Prepare to spend an extended period of time in winter conditions in the event of a mechanical breakdown, injury, or other emergency.