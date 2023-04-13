BOZEMAN, Mont. - After being on a competition hiatus through the winter, the MSU Rodeo Team is getting back in the saddle for the MSU Spring Rodeo starting Thursday night.
Students on the team will compete in all ten rodeo events, including bronc riding, steer wrestling and tie down roping, said Head Coach Kyle Whitaker. It is safe to assume audiences can expect a great show.
This is a community event that everyone looks forward to every year, especially the students who will get to show off what they have been working on and practicing, he said. After all the hard work, hours and repetition the team has put in, he said they are ready.
“I'm just excited to see our team in action again. You know, it's been a long time, since our last rodeo was the last weekend in September. So, we've been practicing through the winter and hopefully we see a lot of improvements and come out here and get the W at our home rodeo,” Whitaker said.
Rodeo is different in that, not only do the cowboys and cowgirls have to have their training tailored to their needs, but they also need to fit the horse's needs. A skill a horse can learn and hone quickly may take a rider a little bit longer, he said.
The first rodeo show starts Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Events will run through Sunday. Tickets are available online.
